67,800 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Acquired by First Western Trust Bank

First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 67,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 447.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000.
Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance
DFAS opened at $51.17 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.42 and a fifty-two week high of $64.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.57.
