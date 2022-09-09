7,485 Shares in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Bought by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Envista by 8,922.2% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Envista by 32.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Envista by 6.1% in the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Envista alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Envista from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Envista to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Envista from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Envista from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Envista from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Envista Stock Up 1.0 %

Envista Profile

Shares of Envista stock opened at $36.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.11. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $52.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

(Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.