7,660 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Bought by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $427,000. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $227,508,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $5.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $373.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,362,982. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.27.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

