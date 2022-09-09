8,067 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Purchased by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,384,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,177,000 after acquiring an additional 786,683 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,958,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,847,000 after buying an additional 490,964 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,179,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,044,000 after buying an additional 75,992 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,315,000 after buying an additional 94,077 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 684,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,448,000 after buying an additional 243,200 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $79.42. The stock had a trading volume of 696,785 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.17 and a 200 day moving average of $87.11. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

