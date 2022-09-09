81,923 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Purchased by First Western Trust Bank

First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 81,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,131,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,203,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976,631 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,621 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $202,039,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 478.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,521,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,669 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,146,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,316,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,735 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $60.89 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $82.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.25.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.