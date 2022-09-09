9,581 Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Purchased by Chiron Investment Management LLC

Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 605.2% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its position in Enbridge by 96.4% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. US Capital Advisors lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.46.

Enbridge Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ENB traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.74. 93,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,043,943. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.96. The company has a market capitalization of $84.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

