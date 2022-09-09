Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,036 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,592,322.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Abbott Laboratories news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 181,780 shares of company stock worth $19,314,900. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $107.95. 61,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,081,647. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $101.21 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

