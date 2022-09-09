AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 548,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,327 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 3.1% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $88,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Argus reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $140.52 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.



