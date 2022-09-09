Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Raised to Buy at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,950 ($23.56) to GBX 1,700 ($20.54) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of ABCM stock opened at $14.62 on Monday. Abcam has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.57.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Abcam during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Abcam in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Abcam by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Abcam by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Abcam by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

