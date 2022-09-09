Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Raised to Buy at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,950 ($23.56) to GBX 1,700 ($20.54) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.
Abcam Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of ABCM stock opened at $14.62 on Monday. Abcam has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.57.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abcam
About Abcam
Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Abcam (ABCM)
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.