abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc Announces Dividend of GBX 3.60 (LON:APEO)

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc (LON:APEO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of APEO stock opened at GBX 417.59 ($5.05) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 443.67. abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 385 ($4.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 605 ($7.31). The company has a market capitalization of £642.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Insider Transactions at abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust

In related news, insider Alan Devine purchased 7,223 shares of abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 415 ($5.01) per share, for a total transaction of £29,975.45 ($36,219.73).

About abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in technology, healthcare, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, oil and gas services, financials, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe.

