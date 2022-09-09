abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust plc (ASCI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.40 on October 28th

abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust plc (LON:ASCI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust Price Performance
abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust stock opened at GBX 252.50 ($3.05) on Friday. abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 243 ($2.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 406.05 ($4.91). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 261.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 278.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. The stock has a market cap of £55.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.55.
About abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust
