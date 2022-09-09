Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Issues Earnings Results

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Academy Sports and Outdoors updated its FY23 guidance to $6.75-7.50 EPS.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of ASO stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.56. 2,485,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,528,158. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $51.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 68,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 240,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

