Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Academy Sports and Outdoors updated its FY23 guidance to $6.75-7.50 EPS.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.16. The stock had a trading volume of 30,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,902. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $51.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 4.17%.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth about $447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.36.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Featured Stories

