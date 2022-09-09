Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.75-$7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.43 billion-$6.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.59 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.36.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 2.1 %

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.29. The stock had a trading volume of 48,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,902. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $51.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 68,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 240,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,546,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

