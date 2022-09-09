Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ATGE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.66. 207,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,132. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.03. Adtalem Global Education has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.87.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $361.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.90 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 21.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATGE shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

In related news, Director William V. Krehbiel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $316,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

