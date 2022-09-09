Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.18

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.18 and last traded at $5.18, with a volume of 1473 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

Advanced Info Service Public Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.31.

Advanced Info Service Public Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.0769 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Advanced Info Service Public’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

About Advanced Info Service Public

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides mobile network, fixed broadband, and digital services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 26 GHz, 700 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, and 2600 MHz frequencies.

