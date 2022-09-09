Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets downgraded Aemetis to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial downgraded Aemetis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Aemetis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Aemetis Trading Up 6.3 %

Aemetis stock opened at $9.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.14 million, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.00. Aemetis has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $23.33.

Institutional Trading of Aemetis

Aemetis ( NASDAQ:AMTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $65.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aemetis will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMTX. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Aemetis by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,423,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after buying an additional 538,104 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 1,071.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 310,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 283,672 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 75.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 419,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 180,612 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the fourth quarter valued at $2,197,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,998,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,316,000 after acquiring an additional 175,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

