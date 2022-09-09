AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $108.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.41 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. AeroVironment updated its FY23 guidance to $1.35-1.65 EPS.

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $101.87 on Friday. AeroVironment has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $114.11. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,037.81 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

In other AeroVironment news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $336,884.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,799,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $242,690.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,094,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $336,884.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,799,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in AeroVironment by 1.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $572,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,414,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,261,000 after buying an additional 63,863 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

