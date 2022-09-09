Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,220 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $8,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of A. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 60,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on A. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $135.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $179.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.96.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

