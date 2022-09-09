Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.89-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

Shares of Agiliti stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $18.09. 11,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,125. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.49. Agiliti has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $26.34.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $273.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.66 million. Agiliti had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Agiliti will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AGTI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Agiliti from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.17.

In related news, Director Gary L. Gottlieb sold 11,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $220,986.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,305.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert L. Creviston sold 32,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $635,517.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,275.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Gottlieb sold 11,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $220,986.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,305.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,086. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter worth about $223,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agiliti by 10.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Agiliti in the first quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

