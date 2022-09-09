Aimia (TSE:AIM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.89

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.89 and last traded at C$3.91, with a volume of 64787 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities lowered their target price on Aimia from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get Aimia alerts:

Aimia Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$366.86 million and a PE ratio of -9.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 21.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Aimia Company Profile

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aimia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.