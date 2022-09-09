Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.05

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.05 and traded as high as $18.92. Air T shares last traded at $17.80, with a volume of 8,317 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on AIRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Air T from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Air T Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market cap of $51.60 million, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air T

Air T ( NASDAQ:AIRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.44 million during the quarter. Air T had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 38.66%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air T stock. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Air T worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services.

