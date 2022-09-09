Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Position Lifted by Ferris Capital LLC

Ferris Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 212.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,309 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,302 shares during the quarter. Akamai Technologies makes up 0.9% of Ferris Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ferris Capital LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 10,159.2% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 54,504,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $63,892,000 after acquiring an additional 53,972,730 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,134,716,000 after purchasing an additional 254,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243,983 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $378,851,000 after purchasing an additional 57,576 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,267,733 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $265,415,000 after purchasing an additional 42,697 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,259,687 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $264,474,000 after purchasing an additional 308,711 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.21.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $90.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.85. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.90 and a 52 week high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

