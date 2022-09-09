Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.21-$1.26 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $868.00 million-$883.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $900.48 million. Akamai Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.19-$5.37 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.21.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,137. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $85.90 and a 1-year high of $123.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.82 and a 200 day moving average of $101.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $530,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $480,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

