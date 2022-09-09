Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.89-$1.91 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $828.50 million-$859.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $838.44 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Alarm.com from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Alarm.com from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered Alarm.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Alarm.com from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.80.

NASDAQ ALRM traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $70.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,585. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.09. Alarm.com has a 1 year low of $54.99 and a 1 year high of $90.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.93 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $515,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,960.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $515,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,960.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 11,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $833,838.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,233,692.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,803 shares of company stock worth $1,942,096 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 41,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the 1st quarter valued at $1,240,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alarm.com by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Alarm.com by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

