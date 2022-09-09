Aleph.im (ALEPH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $33.70 Million

Aleph.im (ALEPH) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Aleph.im coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000646 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Aleph.im has traded 33.1% lower against the US dollar. Aleph.im has a total market capitalization of $33.70 million and $414,937.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00037080 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004162 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,179.96 or 0.99755161 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00036722 BTC.

Aleph.im Profile

ALEPH is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2020. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,676,229 coins. Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im. Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im/#. Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im.

Aleph.im Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing).Aleph claims crosschain compatibility with Ethereum, Polkadot, Cosmos, Solana, Avalanche and the Binance Smart Chain”

