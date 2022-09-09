Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stake Increased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,212,150 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 3.3% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.28% of Alibaba Group worth $813,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,384,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,065,083,000 after acquiring an additional 591,700 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,445,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,571,618,000 after purchasing an additional 256,598 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,321,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,453 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,899,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,057,168,000 after purchasing an additional 898,400 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,714,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,422 shares during the period. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $2.24 on Friday, reaching $91.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,385,334. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.71. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $182.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $242.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.55.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BABA. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

