Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.00

Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 122319 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OROCF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Allkem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Allkem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allkem in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Allkem Stock Up 7.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.12.

About Allkem

Allkem Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium and boron in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. Allkem Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

