Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $222.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $225.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Friday. William Blair initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.59.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $226.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of -27.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $117.58 and a one year high of $236.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.67). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.18% and a negative net margin of 110.91%. The business had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.61) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -8.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $401,632.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,073 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 474.4% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 518,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,586,000 after purchasing an additional 66,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,433,000 after purchasing an additional 34,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

