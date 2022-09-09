Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.83

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.83 and last traded at $16.97, with a volume of 2883 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.79.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average of $19.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment develops, manufactures, and markets electronic components. The Automotive Infotainment segment develops, manufactures, and markets audio, information, and communication equipment.

