Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AAMC opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. Altisource Asset Management has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $27.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.01. The stock has a market cap of $34.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.98 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

