Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1,003.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 722,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 657,220 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $37,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 47,901.8% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,179,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,258 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,737 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $45.56. 200,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,504,036. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $82.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.09.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 371.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.