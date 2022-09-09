Alyssa Henry Sells 30,769 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $2,024,292.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at $28,161,935.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 24th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $2,218,137.21.
- On Wednesday, August 17th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $2,559,980.80.
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total value of $2,651,672.42.
- On Wednesday, August 3rd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $2,519,365.72.
- On Wednesday, July 27th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $2,106,821.90.
- On Wednesday, July 20th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $2,192,670.20.
- On Wednesday, July 13th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $1,914,509.40.
- On Tuesday, July 5th, Alyssa Henry sold 5,485 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $343,525.55.
- On Wednesday, June 29th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $1,952,971.90.
- On Wednesday, June 22nd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $1,850,507.80.
Block Stock Up 5.2 %
Shares of SQ stock traded up $3.70 on Friday, hitting $74.29. The stock had a trading volume of 12,273,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,302,260. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.49 and a 200 day moving average of $90.68. The stock has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.64 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $270.16.
Institutional Trading of Block
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Block by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in Block by 9.9% during the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Block by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Block by 1.7% during the second quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Block by 7.2% during the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Block from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Block from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Block from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Block from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.73.
Block Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
