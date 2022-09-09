Alyssa Henry Sells 30,769 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $2,024,292.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at $28,161,935.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 24th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $2,218,137.21.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $2,559,980.80.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total value of $2,651,672.42.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $2,519,365.72.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $2,106,821.90.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $2,192,670.20.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $1,914,509.40.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Alyssa Henry sold 5,485 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $343,525.55.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $1,952,971.90.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $1,850,507.80.

Shares of SQ stock traded up $3.70 on Friday, hitting $74.29. The stock had a trading volume of 12,273,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,302,260. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.49 and a 200 day moving average of $90.68. The stock has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.64 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $270.16.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Block by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in Block by 9.9% during the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Block by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Block by 1.7% during the second quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Block by 7.2% during the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Block from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Block from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Block from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Block from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.73.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

