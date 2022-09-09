American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

American Bank Incorporated (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from American Bank’s previous dividend of $0.12.
American Bank Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMBK opened at $17.00 on Friday. American Bank has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average is $16.54.
American Bank Company Profile
