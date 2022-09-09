American Beacon Advisors Inc. Buys 165 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

American Beacon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Baidu comprises 7.9% of American Beacon Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. American Beacon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 96,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,748,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 155.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,071 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 10.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 469,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,050,000 after acquiring an additional 45,334 shares during the period. Finally, BSN Capital Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BSN Capital Partners Ltd now owns 662,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $98,592,000 after acquiring an additional 37,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Baidu from $223.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.86.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.82. 55,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,630,548. The firm has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a PE ratio of -23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.74. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.62 and a 12 month high of $182.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

