American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10), RTT News reports. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 8.7 %

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $10.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.30. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.29.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AEO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.93.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel purchased 10,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $116,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,932 shares of company stock valued at $139,435. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,083,000 after buying an additional 1,713,420 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth $22,096,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,534,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,338,000 after buying an additional 1,208,317 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 738.5% in the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,118,188 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,786,000 after buying an additional 984,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,359,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,038,000 after buying an additional 931,001 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

