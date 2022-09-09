American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Sets New 52-Week High at $105.49

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $105.49 and last traded at $104.71, with a volume of 1985871 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.71.

American Electric Power Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.14 and a 200 day moving average of $98.46. The company has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,777,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,671 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,807 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,500,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

