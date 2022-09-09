American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Position Increased by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 266.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 32,759 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 148.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 10,152.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $366,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,496.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE AMH opened at $36.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.59. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $32.60 and a one year high of $44.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.14.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

