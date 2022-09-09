American International Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 498,524 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 14,224 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $59,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,045,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $360,457,000 after buying an additional 861,685 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $3,720,000. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 673.8% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 34,889 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 30,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 181,780 shares of company stock valued at $19,314,900. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $1.52 on Friday, reaching $108.51. 168,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,081,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $101.21 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

