American International Group Inc. Sells 23,952 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,952 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.6% of American International Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $113,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 82.3% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 479,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,360,000 after purchasing an additional 216,411 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 40,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 38,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,488,826. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

