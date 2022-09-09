American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $36,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Booking by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $503,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Booking by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Booking by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 24,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,148,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,557.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Booking Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,212 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $54.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,961.00. 10,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,709. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,669.34 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,894.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,058.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $77.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.18, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.