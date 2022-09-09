American National Insurance Co. Has $4.40 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

American National Insurance Co. decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,145 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.2% of American National Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PG opened at $137.86 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.07 and a 200 day moving average of $148.36. The firm has a market cap of $328.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.