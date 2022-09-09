American National Insurance Co. Lowers Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

American National Insurance Co. decreased its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Chart Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after buying an additional 10,664 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chart Industries by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 29,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Chart Industries by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 583,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,310,000 after buying an additional 81,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period.

GTLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $203.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $225.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.60.

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $200.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 165.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.29 and a 12-month high of $214.14.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.17 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 6.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

