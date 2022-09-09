American National Insurance Co. Reduces Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

American National Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,103 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,584 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 12,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock opened at $74.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.91. The company has a market cap of $198.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.