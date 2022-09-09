American National Insurance Co. Sells 2,325 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

American National Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,643,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 6.3% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 22.6% in the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 11.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS stock opened at $158.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.94. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.18 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock worth $2,949,073 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.