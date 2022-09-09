American National Insurance Co. Sells 2,595 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

American National Insurance Co. trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,095 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 47.2% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Target to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Target to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.42.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $171.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.05. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $79.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

