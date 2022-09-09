American National Insurance Co. Sells 3,400 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

American National Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,800 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,625.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 288,234 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,715,000 after acquiring an additional 271,526 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $875,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 204,337 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $23,899,000 after acquiring an additional 107,189 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 50,231 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 7,244 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.15.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.3 %

SBUX opened at $89.46 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $120.76. The company has a market capitalization of $102.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.54.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

