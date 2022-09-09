American National Insurance Co. Sells 7,950 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

American National Insurance Co. decreased its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,950 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQT. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in EQT during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in EQT by 423.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 184,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 149,461 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in EQT by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 637,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,897,000 after acquiring an additional 12,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in EQT by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 160,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 23,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.15.

EQT Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of EQT opened at $47.10 on Friday. EQT Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $51.73. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.99.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EQT’s payout ratio is presently -22.06%.

About EQT

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Articles

