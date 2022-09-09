American National Insurance Co. Sells 920 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

American National Insurance Co. reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,980 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $2,612,150,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Netflix by 526,574.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,163,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,790 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,875,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,617 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,427 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356,094 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,380,929,000 after acquiring an additional 930,290 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $227.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.74.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.