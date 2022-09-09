Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $83,848.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 922,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,387,935.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 16,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $164,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 689,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,896,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $83,848.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 922,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,387,935.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,619 shares of company stock worth $972,686 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter.

FOLD stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.47. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 0.91.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.55% and a negative net margin of 87.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

