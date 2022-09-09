Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.
Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.
Insider Activity
In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $83,848.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 922,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,387,935.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 16,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $164,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 689,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,896,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $83,848.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 922,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,387,935.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,619 shares of company stock worth $972,686 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Amicus Therapeutics
Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance
FOLD stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.47. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 0.91.
Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.55% and a negative net margin of 87.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.
About Amicus Therapeutics
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD)
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.